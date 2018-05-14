A Mother's Day attack in New York City was caught on camera as was the ensuing confrontation between the suspect and a passerby.It was 10 a.m. in Brooklyn when the video shows one woman pulling a shopping cart and another woman using a cane.A man walked toward them while talking to himself, and attacked the women without warning.In an instant, the suspect is confronted by another man who witnessed the attack. He chased the suspect down and tackled him.The two women, both in their 70s, were dazed. One woman was bleeding badly from her head.Shopkeepers and residents converged on the scene as the good Samaritan struggled in the distance to restrain the man until police arrived.The attack happened outside Shoppers World. Store manager Jacaira Baez could not believe what happened."On Mother's Day? It's bad," Baez said.People were so impressed, they shook the good Samaritan's hand. He told witnesses he was homeless and refused to look the other way."Thank God he was there," said eyewitness Karla Johnson.The two women were treated for their injuries.The good Samaritan's identity was not released.The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Andres Flores. He is charged with two counts of assault.----------