Police: Gopuff driver shot multiple times in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a delivery driver in South Philadelphia.The incident happened Friday just before 9:30 p.m. on the 900 block of South 5th Street.Police say a 31-year-old Gopuff driver was shot multiple times while working an order.He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.Officials say 21 shell casings were found at the scene."We don't know at this time whether it was a setup or in some other way the shooters knew he was in this location and shot him," said Inspector DF Pace of the Philadelphia Police Department.So far, no arrests have been made.