Go to Gou! for homemade Haitian meals in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Co-owners Imma and Emmanuel Laguerre of Gou! named the new BYO after the Haitian-Creole translation for 'tasty'.

The husband-and-wife team share their culture and their cuisine, serving up Haitian specialties like whole fried snapper, chicken or goat in sauce, black mushroom rice, spicy cabbage, and legume served with beef or as a vegetable medley.

The couple also donates food to the homeless, when possible, with a video of them giving away meals in Kensington recently going viral.

Gou! | Instagram

5734 Old 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19120

267-331-9931

Tuesday-Thursday, 3-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, opening at 11 a.m.