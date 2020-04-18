Health & Fitness

Grandparents wrap selves in trash bags, wear scuba masks to visit grandkids

Two grandparents couldn't go another day without hugging their grandsons, so they wrapped themselves in plastic trash bags and wore scuba gear to visit.
By ABC7.com staff
VENTURA, Calif. -- This may not be an officially-approved method of protecting oneself from COVID-19.

But the grandparents of four little boys in Ventura say they could not go one more day without hugging their grandkids.

So, they wrapped themselves up in plastic trash bags and scuba gear and went to visit.

Watch the video above to see how the visit went.
