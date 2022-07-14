localish

Black-owned streetwear brand funds scholarships for low-income students in Chicago

By Taylor Musgrove
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago streetwear brand funds scholarships for low-income students

CHICAGO -- Gratitude Chicago is a Black-owned streetwear brand that donates a portion of its profits to several community causes.

Brothers Nicholas and Malcolm Fox teamed up with their fraternity brother, Darick Anderson Jr., in 2019 to build Gratitude Chicago based on their collective love of streetwear, shoes and giving back to the community.

"The goal of Gratitude Chicago is to preach the importance and teach the definition of gratitude," Malcolm said.

The Gratitude Chicago team has developed partnerships with Foot Locker, secured $30,000 in scholarship funds for Chicago Public Schools students and headed a campaign that raised over $17,000 to create a STEM department at Wendell Phillips Academy High School.

As members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, these two South Siders and West Side native say their goal is to lift as they climb and contribute to the neighborhoods they come from.

"To go through the processes that we did to make it out of the communities that we did, and understand what those trials and tribulations look like. I think it's our job to give back to the community that built us," Nicholas said.

"Gratitude Chicago is going to be the biggest brand coming out of Chicago. Not only in the street fashion sense, but the touch," Anderson added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoentrepreneurshipblack owned businesslocalishwls
LOCALISH
Chicago streetwear brand funds scholarships for low-income students
Houston Farmers Market undergoes incredible transformation
Learn how to cook with Kittch's Sara Hauman
Athletes over 50 get their game on at DelCo Senior Games
TOP STORIES
19-year-old shot multiple times at SEPTA station in Center City
Teen girl charged with murder in deadly attack on 73-year-old
Federal prosecutor: Pa. dentist confessed to wife's safari death
Rosa Mexicano serves up 'elevated fiesta' authentic Mexican cuisine
Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son
Family's SUV shot 10 times in West Philly, 4 injured including toddler
Why is the BA.5 COVID-19 variant so contagious?
Show More
Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
Quadruple shooting critically injures teens in North Philly
Police issue warning after luxury cars stolen at the Jersey shore
Pa. sues Berks, 2 other counties over counting mail-in ballots
Man, 35, killed in West Philly morning shooting
More TOP STORIES News