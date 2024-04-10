Packers to play Eagles in Friday night game in Brazil in Week 1

The Green Bay Packers will open the 2024 season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Sept. 6, in São Paulo, Brazil, it was announced Wednesday.

The Eagles had already been announced as the home team for the game, which will be the first NFL game played in Brazil, but their opponent wasn't known until Wednesday.

This will be the NFL's first Friday game on opening weekend in more than 50 years.

The NFL already plays international games in England and Germany and could be targeting Spain in 2025. Owners passed a resolution in the fall compelling each team to play an international game once every four years.