SB 4 Texas: ACLU files lawsuit challenging Texas border law

HOUSTON -- The ACLU of Texas and the Texas Civil Rights Project have filed a lawsuit challenging SB 4, a law that gives local law enforcement in Texas the ability to arrest people they believe are in the country illegally, which was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott during a ceremony in Brownsville Monday afternoon.

The lawsuit claims SB 4 violates the Supremacy Claus of the U.S. Constitution, which states that immigration enforcement falls under the federal government's jurisdiction.

The lawsuit -- brought by Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, American Gateways, and the County of El Paso -- claims Las Americas, which provides legal services to migrants in federal immigration detention, would be prevented from reaching people who may have a legal basis to stay in the country because of the law's expedited removal process.

The lawsuit claims the amount of arrests would overburden the county jail, the main detention facility in El Paso County.

"Given that number of anticipated arrests, the County will incur nearly $24 million per year in additional costs to simply house these additional defendants. The County estimates it will need to authorize and spend a further $162 million to build additional jail and bed space," the filing says.

