First openly-gay minority judge in Pennsylvania celebrates making history

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Judge Greg Yorgey-Girdy is surrounded by his family and friends in City Hall, he's also making history.On Monday, Yorgey-Girdy had a ceremonial swearing-in for his newly-won seat as a Municipal Court Judge in the First Judicial District, making him the first openly-gay person of color to do so in Philadelphia and beyond."I'm the first openly-gay person of color in Pennsylvania to sit as judge," said Yorgey-Girdy.He earned that distinction when he won his election last November."I didn't push that a lot in my campaign because I wanted to run on my qualifications," he said, "but I also think that that identity is very, very important."At the swearing-in, he relished in the moment with his husband, Paul, and their three children."Our family is very diverse. So we celebrate diversity," said Yorgey-Girdy, sharing that he and his husband adopted their two sons and their one daughter.Monday was the celebration of his historic win even though Yorgey-Girdy has been presiding over cases in Philadelphia's Municipal Court since a small swearing-in ceremony in January."Municipal court is the people's court. This is the front line," he said of the court over which he presides.But it's not just about what happens in Judge Yorgey-Girdy's courtroom. The bigger issue is what's happening in the city of Philadelphia, and how he plans to address it."We have violent crimes here in Philadelphia that we need to address, but we need to look at the law. We need to look at the facts," he said adding that often times mental illness plays a role in some crimes.Yorgey-Girdy said he brings not just one different perspective... but many."I have a family that I'm proud of. They're interracial. We're also a Catholic family," he said. "I represent all people: Republicans, Democrats, gay, straight, Atheist."Appointed to a six-year term, Yorgey-Girdy says he'll use his diverse perspective to serve all the people of Philadelphia."It's important for me to do my job and do it well for the people," he said.