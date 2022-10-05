Gritty City is an urban winery with Italian roots

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Brothers Tim and Mike Capuzzi opened Gritty City Winery in September.

The brothers hope to replicate the approachability of the brewery scene at their Old Kensington winery.

The inspiration for the winery comes from a family tradition started by their grandparents when they immigrated from Italy in 1920. Now the boys are recreating the experience and their parents are lending a hand.

Gritty City is sourcing grapes from all over the world. The self-taught brothers learned the wine business on their own, inspiring the name Gritty City for the determination and work they put in to launching the business.

1720 North 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA