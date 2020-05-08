Gritty visits Delaware County residents for quarantine firetruck parade

New Mask! Same Moves! ⁦@GrittyNHL⁩ brings a much needed pick me up to quarantined residents with a two hour parade route through Delaware County. ⁦@NHLFlyers⁩ ⁦@6abc⁩ pic.twitter.com/Lw00KBvLlY — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) May 7, 2020

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Donning a new mask, with the same smooth moves, the Philadelphia Flyers sent their mascot to Delaware County, Pennsylvania to bring some much-needed cheer to residents now in week of eight of quarantine.With an escort of fire trucks from Rocky Run Fire Company, Gritty waved to fans on the two-hour parade route."Everyone is stuck in the house, trying to stay six-feet apart," said Chief Bill Cairns.Families stuck close together, keeping a safe distance from neighbors."We can have fun separately with our masks and our gloves if we need them," said Dave Miller.For many, Thursday night is their first big public gathering in 45 days."We need it, it's absolutely true. Cabin fever. It's taking a toll on us," said Bob and Cathy Culp."Look how many people are out here. We would have been in there in the building, aka 'COVID County.' Anytime we can come out here and receive so much love, is always a good thing," said patient transport employee, Ronald Culp.