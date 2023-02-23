Masked armed robbers hold up grocery store in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia

Police are searching for four masked armed robbers who held up the Wyndale Grocery Store in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for four masked armed robbers who held up the Wyndale Grocery Store in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia.

Surveillance video shows the men entering the Wyndale Grocery Store on the 5000 block of Wyndale Avenue on February 6.

The suspects seemed organized and deliberate. Although they held up the cashier it was another employee that they robbed, digging through his pockets.

Now police are hoping you can identify them.

"I seen what was going on, and I was like okay. We're getting robbed," said an employee who didn't want to share her name.

She was held up at gunpoint by four men wearing masks.

"We wasn't expecting it," she said.

Police released surveillance video of the four suspects on Thursday, which shows one of them grabbing a customer while others head to the back.

"They just came straight in, one was pointing a gun at me another one grabbed the other two ladies," said the victim. "They came towards the back where they grabbed my uncle and the other guy."

One victim, another employee, was kicked in the stomach as a robber rummaged through his pockets, stealing money.

Thankfully the robbers left with some cash but everyone made it out alive.

"You just got to keep moving, you can't really think about it," said the cashier.

Customers say this shop is a community staple, as is the family who runs it.

"Wyndale's has been a dedicated store for our community and without them we'd pretty much be in trouble," said Pamela Hawkins. "Wyndale, keep up the good work, keep the store open, and protect yourself."

Police say all four suspects spoke Spanish. They took off in a black Honda Accord.