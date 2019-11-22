Group of teens stole bike, vandalized store, attack woman in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down a group of teenagers caught on camera robbing victims on South Street and in Old City over a span of several days.

Investigators say three of the suspects were spotted stealing a bike on October 29 just before 4:30 p.m. on the 500 block of South Street.

Days later on November 2, police say the same group vandalized the Olde City Food Market.

They are seen storming out of the store with multiple items, and then throwing a chair at a man who witnessed the theft outside the business.

A half hour after that, police say the same teens returned to South Street where they attacked a 30-year-old woman and stole her phone.

Police are asking anyone with information to please come forward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
old city (philadelphia)theftburglaryattackteenagers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens stabbed on SEPTA's Broad Street Line
Deadly stabbing in Rittenhouse Square under investigation
Philadelphia Marathon info, course, road closures
Woman fights charges after stepkids see her topless at home
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Rowan student accused of recording female students on campus
Show More
Zebrafish used to help save boy with rare genetic condition
Person of interest in NJ woman's disappearance found dead in home
Fmr. Phillies managers sleep out to help homeless teens
Are you getting what's advertised in CBD products?
Dave Roberts and Jim O'Brien - Thanksgiving Parade Memories
More TOP STORIES News