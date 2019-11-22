Group of teens stole bike, vandalized store, attack woman in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down a group of teenagers caught on camera robbing victims on South Street and in Old City over a span of several days.Investigators say three of the suspects were spotted stealing a bike on October 29 just before 4:30 p.m. on the 500 block of South Street.Days later on November 2, police say the same group vandalized the Olde City Food Market.They are seen storming out of the store with multiple items, and then throwing a chair at a man who witnessed the theft outside the business.A half hour after that, police say the same teens returned to South Street where they attacked a 30-year-old woman and stole her phone.Police are asking anyone with information to please come forward.