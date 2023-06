We meet a creative spirit doing their thing with bawbles, bangles, and beads. And it all goes down at Grrlblk.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The owner of Grrlblk named Ronnie is a self-taught crafter and all-around creative spirit.

They have been making jewelry for five years now, but have always been creating art.

Ronnie also draws prints and makes small items, but earrings are the top sellers at Grrlblk.

Ronnie also plays electric guitar in a rock band and travels the area to sell their art at various craft markets.

Grrlblk

