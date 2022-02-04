guns

3 men charged with trafficking guns in Philadelphia

Authorities say one of the men bought guns for the other two, who were not legally able to purchase firearms.
3 men charged with trafficking guns in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three men have been charged for illegally trafficking guns in Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the charges against 24-year-old Bryan Johnson, 21-year-old Dajuan Coffee and 23-year-old Quadir Burley on Friday.

Authorities say Johnson, who at the time had no criminal record, purchased 19 different firearms across Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and Lehigh counties.

According to investigators, he transferred the weapons to Coffee and Burley, who then trafficked them to others.

Both Coffey and Burley were not legally able to purchase guns.

"The majority of these straw purchases were made at gun dealers with electronic records of sale, making it easier for law enforcement to track straw purchasers and trace crime guns thanks to our Track + Trace Initiative," Shapiro said in a statement.

All three men are being held on $1 million bail.
