PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city's East Falls section.The incident happened Saturday just after 8:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of Scotts Lane.Police say a man was shot in the chest and back five times.He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died a short time later.A gun was recovered by police, officials say.So far, no arrests have been made.