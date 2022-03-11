'There needs to be a state of emergency': Philadelphia suffers 99th homicide of 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia suffered 562 murders in 2021. That year, the homicide rate broke all-time records.This year, thus far, the homicide rate is up again, by 8%.A shooting in a Southwest Philadelphia apartment claimed the life of a 61-year-old man Wednesday night.His death marked the 99th homicide in Philadelphia this year.The feeling of desperation was even felt through the anti-violence advocacy community."They're just numbers to them. I see a lot of people who have lost hope. They lost hope, they're tired, they don't believe in anybody anymore," said Sister Taleah Taylor, president of City of Dreams Coalition.Taylor organizes community marches, outreach programs for young mothers, and assistance to families and victims of gun violence."There needs to be a state of emergency. We need to shut our streets down," she said.The Mayor's Office released this statement: