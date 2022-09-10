Police: 1 dead, several injured during another violent night in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another violent night in Philadelphia leaves a 12-year-old injured, one dead and several others injured.

It started at 6:05 p.m. Friday on the 1700 block of North Woodstock Street in North Philadelphia. A 12-year-old girl was caught in the cross fire. She was taken to the Temple University Hospital where she is expected to be okay. So far, no arrests have been made.

In Kensington, a man was shot and killed in the area of Front and Clearfield streets at around 9:30 p.m. Police say a man in his thirties was sitting on a motorcycle when someone shot him in the back at point-blank range. He was dropped off at Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While officers were on the scene of the Kensington homicide, they heard more gunshots. This happened on Bellmore street near Frankford avenue. Police say over fifty shots were fired at around 10 p.m. As a result, two men are in the hospital. One of them is in extremely critical condition. Police say someone was shooting at a home and a person inside that home shot back. The bullets hit several cars. One of them had a baby seat in the back. Fortunately, no one was inside the car. The shooting is believed to be drug-related and the two men in the hospital are being held as suspects.

In West Philadelphia, a man was shot multiple times near North 75th Street and Lansdowne Avenue. It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday. Police found a 34-year-old man in a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in extremely critical condition. No word on any suspects.

In Tioga, a 59-year-old man was shot in the area of Alfred Street and West Hunting Park Avenue. It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

In North Philadelphia, a 55-year-old man was shot on Clifford Street between North 31st Street and West Montgomery Avenue. This happened around 3 a.m. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and is listed in stable condition.