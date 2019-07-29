Gunfire at video shoot in Southwest Philadelphia kills rapper Bankroll Gambino, injures 5

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5426462" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police: 1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Southwest Philly. George Solis has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on July 28, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and five others are wounded after shots rang out moments before a rap video production was about to get underway on Sunday night in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened around 8 p.m. along the 2600 block of Carroll Street.Officers arrived at the scene to find six shooting victims. Police confirm a 21-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.He is identified as Ezra Weah. He is also known by his stage name "Bankroll Gambino."Another 23-year-old man was also found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition."They were about to shoot a rap video when someone, a couple of people, came and shot one or more persons," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross. "These all very young men. Sadly this is what we see over and over again, but you know hopefully we'll get someone to step forward because these are the type of incidents where we do worry about retaliation.""I looked outside all you just heard was my aunt scream. Then when I walked to the door it was three bodies - two bodies were laying on the middle steps and there was a body laying on the top steps. And they just weren't moving," said Chris Griffin of East Oak Lane.Police say Weah was targeted two times that day. Someone fired shots at him around 4:12 a.m. Sunday in the area of 53rd and Baltimore Avenue.Bullets hit his car, but missed Weah. Hours later, he would suffer a fatal shot to the head.When Weah was taken to the hospital, police found a loaded handgun on him. It was reported stolen from a Honesdale home in back in 2013."A .380 caliber handgun was discovered on his person. The firearm was loaded at the time of recovery," said Captain Smith.Police have not made any arrests in the case. It's believed that there were at least two shooters who drove off in a black car.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.