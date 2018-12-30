CHILD SHOT

Gunman fires on car full of girls in Houston, killing child

Child shot, killed in Houston: as seen on Action News at 10 p.m., December 30, 2018

HOUSTON --
A man in a pickup truck pulled up next to a car carrying a woman and four girls that was leaving a Houston-area Walmart parking lot and started shooting, killing a 7-year-old inside the car and wounding the woman, authorities said Sunday.

The red pickup fled the scene. The car also sped away before it came to a stop and the woman called 911, according to Harris County sheriff's Maj. Jesse Razo.

The 7-year-old was the daughter of the woman who was wounded, authorities said. It's not clear if the other three girls, all under the age of 15, also are related to the woman, who was shot in the arm.

It also wasn't immediately clear what prompted the shooting Sunday morning. Razo said the other girls inside the car were "shaken" and "devastated."

An arrest hadn't been made as of late Sunday afternoon.

"We're going to use all resources available to bring this killer to justice," Razo told reporters at the scene. "And I urge you, whoever did this, you know who you are, please turn yourself in now because we will be looking for you, we will locate you, we will find you."

