Gynger Tea House's flavorful blends are both good, and good for you

By Bethany Owings
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nothing says summer like tea.

Local entrepreneur Felicia Harris-Williams has just launched her own tea business sourcing from organic tea farms from around the world.

Harris-Williams took a holistic approach to tea after a 2015 health scare, and that's when the idea for Gynger Tea House started brewing.

Flavors include everything from Mango Passion and Peach Apricot, to nourishing Green and turmeric tea blends. Harris-Williams also makes homemade soy candles and body scrubs made out of tea.

Her store is virtual now, but she plans to open a brick-and-mortar location later this year.
