Gynger Tea House's flavorful blends are both good, and good for you

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nothing says summer like tea.Local entrepreneur Felicia Harris-Williams has just launched her own tea business sourcing from organic tea farms from around the world.Harris-Williams took a holistic approach to tea after a 2015 health scare, and that's when the idea for Gynger Tea House started brewing.Flavors include everything from Mango Passion and Peach Apricot, to nourishing Green and turmeric tea blends. Harris-Williams also makes homemade soy candles and body scrubs made out of tea.Her store is virtual now, but she plans to open a brick-and-mortar location later this year.