Give your hair a boost with these products from Ulta

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Ulta is the holy mecca for skin, beauty, and hair products. From brushes to men's grooming, here's a roundup of top products people are loving.

1. EPIC Professional Deluxe Detangler - $19.99

Compatible with most hair textures, Epic's hair brush detangles your hair with less breakage.

2. Big Sexy Hair Powder - $19.95

Add some zhuzh to your hair with Sexy Hair's texturizing powder for instant volume and texture.

3. Spiced Vanilla Oil Beard, Hair & Skin Oil - $28

This multifunctional oil conditions and nourishes for a thicker and smoother beard.

4. Curl Quenching Conditioning Wash - $56

A 2-in-1 shampoo-conditioner combo, this wash will gently cleanse your hair without stripping its natural oils.

