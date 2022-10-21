Join Jessica Boyington as she checks out these top Philly haunts - if you dare!

You have a few days left to get into the spirit of all things spooky. Join Jessica Boyington on a tour of Philly haunts...if you dare!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tis the season for scaring and candy-snacking!

And you have a few days left to get into the spirit of all things spooky.

Come with me to check out some of the best Philly haunts...if you dare!!

Lincoln Mill Haunted House is a brand new Manayunk attraction in a building that's not so brand new. It's the space that used to hold the bar Mad River, but it was destroyed after Hurricane Ida ripped through our area.

The haunted house has a creepy flood theme running through it, and I had the chance to tour it...all by myself. Ahhh!

Boo at the Zoo is back at the Philadelphia Zoo for another season of costumes, candy, and family fun. You can check out all the spooky decorations while learning about your favorite wildlife.

So dress the kiddos in their costumes and trick-or-treat your way through one of Philly's most popular attractions.

Craftsman's Row Saloon sits on Historic Jewelers Row. It's THE spot for a calorie overload of American comfort food with a menu that is as Halloween-themed as the walls are decorated.

I began with two of their famous colossal milkshakes. The Gravedigger is pumpkin ice cream and a donut mixed inside.

Next is: This Is Halloween. An Oreo crumble and chocolate ice cream shake with sprinkles and a huge homemade cookie right on top.

Their cocktails are just as creative. The Blood Sample is made with vodka, apple cider and grenadine, and the perfect cocktail for your inner vampire.

The Candy Corn Martini is made with candy-corn-infused vodka and a dollop of whipped cream and the Boogie-Manhattan tastes just like a candy apple with peanut butter and crushed peanuts on its rim.

All the food is on theme too! The Witches Chicken Sandwich with apple slaw and caramel was sweet and spicy and The Mummy Dog was so cute that I almost didn't want to eat him...almost.