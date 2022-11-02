Young boy trick-or-treating saves Halloween by refilling empty candy bowl in Toms River, NJ

Jessalyn Cleaver of Toms River posted the video on Facebook, praising the boy.

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One New Jersey woman found a heartwarming treat when looking at video from her doorbell camera - a young boy with a big heart and some extra candy.

Jessalyn Cleaver of Toms River was out trick-or-treating with her family on Sunday, the day the town was hosting its Halloween festivities.

She had left a bowl of candy out for the neighborhood kids, but it didn't take long for it to be empty.

That's when the doorbell camera recorded something special.

A young boy, accompanied by a smaller child, walks up to the bowl and sees there's nothing left.

He then begins replenishing the bowl with several handfuls of candy from his own pumpkin. He tells the other child it's "for other people."

Then as quickly as he saved the day, the young boy says "let's go" and continues on his way to trick-or-treat some more.

Cleaver praised the boy for his kind act. She wrote on Facebook, "If this is your son, he's amazing and you should be very proud."

The Toms River Police Department shared the video, too, and called the youngster a "Halloween Hero."

"Way to go kiddo!" the police said.

How sweet.