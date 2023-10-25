  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Here's how Airbnb is using AI to crackdown on parties this Halloween

The system is in effect across the United States and Canada.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, October 25, 2023 9:31PM
Here's how Airbnb is using AI to crackdown on parties this Halloween
EMBED <>More Videos

Here's how Airbnb is using AI to crackdown on parties this Halloween

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Artificial intelligence is once again helping Airbnb crackdown on party house rentals over this coming Halloween weekend.

The company says its technology looks at hundreds of factors that could indicate a higher risk for a disruptive party. They include the length of the trip and whether the booking is last-minute.

The system is in effect across the United States and Canada.

Last Halloween, the company says 5,200 people in Pennsylvania were stopped from booking a house, including 2,400 in Philadelphia.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW