Here's how Airbnb is using AI to crackdown on parties this Halloween

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Artificial intelligence is once again helping Airbnb crackdown on party house rentals over this coming Halloween weekend.

The company says its technology looks at hundreds of factors that could indicate a higher risk for a disruptive party. They include the length of the trip and whether the booking is last-minute.

The system is in effect across the United States and Canada.

Last Halloween, the company says 5,200 people in Pennsylvania were stopped from booking a house, including 2,400 in Philadelphia.