The program is the first undergrad major of its kind among the Ivy League.

Penn offering degree for AI engineers, becoming 1st Ivy League to offer undergrad major of its kind

The new degree is set to push the limits of AI's potential and prepare students to use the technology in an ethical and responsible way.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a new bachelor's degree being offered at the University of Pennsylvania. You can now major in artificial intelligence.

With the rapid rise of AI transforming nearly everything, there is a need for AI engineers.

