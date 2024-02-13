WATCH LIVE

Penn offering degree for AI engineers, becoming 1st Ivy League to offer undergrad major of its kind

The program is the first undergrad major of its kind among the Ivy League.

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 6:06PM
The new degree is set to push the limits of AI's potential and prepare students to use the technology in an ethical and responsible way.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a new bachelor's degree being offered at the University of Pennsylvania. You can now major in artificial intelligence.

With the rapid rise of AI transforming nearly everything, there is a need for AI engineers.

The new degree is set to push the limits of AI's potential and prepare students to use the technology in an ethical and responsible way.

The program is the first undergrad major of its kind among the Ivy League.

