Driver dies after car fire in Mercer County, New Jersey: Police

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A driver has died after a vehicle went up in flames on Monday night in Mercer County, New Jersey.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on the northbound lane of I-295 on the Exit 60 ramp to I-195 in Hamilton Township.

New Jersey State Police confirm to Action News that the driver of a Toyota Corolla died in the blaze.

The victim has not been identified.

There is no immediate word on what sparked the fire.

Police say no other vehicle was involved in the incident.
