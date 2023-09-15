5 Bethlehem students write "unofficial" Action News at 10 a.m. theme song

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A few weeks ago, we introduced you to a Bethlehem teacher whose TikTok videos have gone viral, even getting the attention of Taylor Swift.

Sean Connolly is a Gifted and Learning Support Teacher at Hanover Elementary School in Northampton County.

He uses pop songs to help the kids learn things like math, grammar and science.

His class of young songwriters surprised the anchors of Action News at 10 a.m.

They wrote and recorded a bit of an unofficial theme song for the brand-new show.

"At 10 a.m. in the morning light 6abc is gonna do the news right," sing the students to the tune of Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun."

"They're like my little group here," Connolly says of his budding songwriters. "They just love it."

Natalie, Ava, Ellie, Andi and Ella wrote special, personal lyrics for all four anchors.

"Alyana works on a story all night. Nydia tells us what's going on with your life. Alicia will take a story and run and Karen will bring out the sun," they sing.

"We all pitched in and worked together," says 11-year-old Natalie. "We practiced each day, and on the final day it was the perfect song!"

More than five million people, celebrities included, have watched Connolly's clever and catchy sing-a-long, learn-along videos.

He calls it "Teach with Mr. C."

"We get to experience new things," says 9-year-old Andi. "We also learn math while having fun."

The ladies say, just like the anchors on set, their collaboration feels like "a sisterhood."

"It's really fun because we get to work together with all our friends," says 9-year-old Ellie. "It's so fun to work with each other."