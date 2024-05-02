Black-owned business bus tour rolls through West Philadelphia

The inaugural 'Black-Owned Businesses Bus Tour' gave passengers a taste of the food, fashion, and bright future in West Philadelphia.

The inaugural 'Black-Owned Businesses Bus Tour' gave passengers a taste of the food, fashion, and bright future in West Philadelphia.

The inaugural 'Black-Owned Businesses Bus Tour' gave passengers a taste of the food, fashion, and bright future in West Philadelphia.

The inaugural 'Black-Owned Businesses Bus Tour' gave passengers a taste of the food, fashion, and bright future in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The inaugural 'Black-Owned Businesses Bus Tour' was created to coincide with the 2024 National Small Business Week.

It was a collaboration between The Enterprise Center, Urban Affairs Coalition, Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, African American Chamber of Commerce, Wonderspring Early Education, and ACHIEVEability. Members of these organizations were invited to come on board.

The bus weaved through West Philadelphia to give passengers a taste of local businesses such as Blk Ivy Thrift, HoneySuckle, Smokin Sone's, 48th Street Grille, Center for Culinary Enterprises, Hakim, Prodressnal, Bookers, and Siddiq Real Fruit Water Ice.

Watch our video to see the bus tour in action.

RELATED: Philly Park Friends groups celebrate 30 years of nurturing the neighborhood