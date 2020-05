In this week's Shelter Me, we meet a local woman encouraging us to keep our furry senior friends in mind.Stacey Herrick of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, has turned her home into a hospice for senior dogs. She takes them in (although she is at capacity now) and cares for them through their golden years.She is also a huge proponent of a raw and organic diet for her aging pets. Karen Rogers has the story in this week's Shelter Me.