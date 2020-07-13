Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with a scoop of Harper's Homemade Ice Cream

Harper's Homemade Ice Cream is a small-batch wholesale ice cream company based in Philadelphia with a unique collection of flavors, including 18 core flavors.Each batch is made with sweet cream from grass-fed Pennsylvania cows and seasonal ingredients baked into the batter.The Strawberry Pistachio Streusel starts with Jersey fresh strawberries, a homemade jam and sweet cream. There's Blueberry Pie too, made with local blueberry jam and homemade shortbread cookies.Owners Ryan Pollock and Chris Perotti started making the ice cream together a little over a year ago when Chris came on to work for Ryan at Rybrew, Ryan's bottle shop near Brewerytown.There, you can enjoy the ice cream along with a beer. They offer about 300 different bottled beers and six rotating drafts on tap. The ice cream is available in scoops, cups, cones, or sundaes. You can also get a bottled float, or rootbeer float.You can also get pints of Harper's at Ryan's sister sandwich shop, Rybread in Fairmount, which Ryan has owned for about 10 years.Harper's is available at four locations across the city: Rybrew, Rybread, Primal Supply, and Riverwards Produce.2816 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130