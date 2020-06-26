Arts & Entertainment

Harrah's Philadelphia Casino in Chester reopens with safety protocols

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Action News got a preview of what Harrah's Philadelphia Casino looks like prior to it reopening on Friday.

The Chester, Pennsylvania casino was putting the finishes touches on all of the changes it needed to undergo to open as the region moves to the green phase of Governor Tom Wolf's reopening plan.



Casinos, as well as theaters and shopping malls, can open with 50% occupancy.

There will be temperature check stations. All guests and team members will be required to have their temperature checked via thermal scanners before entering the property.

Employees will be spraying down all shared surfaces with professional equipment.

Masks are required for all guests and employees.

The casino says slot machine banks are arranged to allow for proper physical distancing and, for table games, positions are limited at each table.

Harrah's Philadelphia reopens at 11 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchestercasino
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly region moves to green phase: What you should know
What green phase means for Philadelphia
Del. delays next phase of reopening over renewed concerns
PennDOT extends driver's license expiration again, some can skip DMV
Woman freed after being trapped in sand
Historic Saharan dust plume moves into the US
2 stabbed after fight at SEPTA station: Police
Show More
NJ to unveil guidance for school reopening
Philly officials apologize after tear gas used on protesters on I-676
Wisconsin woman set on fire in possible hate crime: police
Macy's announces it will layoff 3,900 workers
4 injured in Philadelphia shooting
More TOP STORIES News