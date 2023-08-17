2 spooky, pirate-themed experiences to drop anchor along the Delaware River

Two new experiences are offering a spooky and swashbuckling good time on the Delaware River.

Yo-ho-ho and a bottle of rum await those who climb aboard.

Both are dropping anchor on the historic Gazela Primerio on Penn's Landing in Philadelphia.

First up, the Haunted Tavern is coming ashore. Visitors can step on board for a cocktail experience and live show, if they dare.

Yes, for anyone wondering, spooky season is here.

"We tell people the history of all these haunted places," says 'Lucius' from The Haunted Tavern. "When we got to Philadelphia, we found this historic ship, the Gazela. Its history is rich, deep, with a lot of ghosts. The ship is haunted and we're bringing out the ghosts."

The Haunted Tavern takes over the Gazela every night through August 20.

After that, The Shipwreck Saloon moves in.

It offers an evening full of pirate cocktails and high-sea hijinks.

"We're very excited for our inaugural voyage here," says 'Scarlett,' one of the entertainers. "You make your way on the gangway, you have phenomenal cocktails, and you get to sail the seven seas, proverbially, with us."

"We highly recommend dressing up in proper pirate attire. We like to see people dressed to the nines, ready for a fine voyage," she added.

The Shipwreck Saloon is in Philadelphia from August 24 to the 28.