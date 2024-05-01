The incredible story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel in a 21-mile stretch from France to England

Daisy Ridley stars as record-breaking swimmer in 'Young Woman and the Sea'

The cast and crew of "Young Woman and the Sea" take a look at the incredible true story of Trudy Ederle.

LOS ANGELES -- In 1926, Trudy Ederle became the first woman to successfully swim the English Channel, a 21-mile stretch from France to England, and yet, her name has been lost to history.

"Young Woman and the Sea" shines a light on her accomplishments and the strides she made in the world of women's sports.

Daisy Ridley, who plays Ederle, spoke about the tenacious swimmer. "The difficulties she faced was all the sorts of trials and tribulations of being a woman of that time. She just refused to be boxed in, puts in a lot of effort and starts winning absolutely everything."

"She changed women's sports forever, and I think it's important to tell that story," said director Joachim Rnning.

"Ultimately, she realizes this actually means more to people than even she could understand," Ridley explained.

It's a story of dedication, determination and pure force of will.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer stated, "The theme of the film is there's nothing that's impossible. It's the ultimate underdog story."

"Young Woman and the Sea" comes to select theaters Friday, May 31. You can buy tickets here.

