Billboard controversy in Haverford, Pa.

HAVERFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Main Line community is fighting against what they think would create a distraction and eyesore in their neighborhood.

A meeting was held at the Haverford School in Haverford Thursday night.

People expressed their concerns about the proposal for two highway-size billboards that would go up along Lancaster Avenue.

A Haverford Township zoning ruling prevents their construction.

But Catalyst Outdoor, the company that owns the two proposed billboards, has gone to court to overturn that ruling.

A hearing is scheduled for later this month.
