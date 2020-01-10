Billboard controversy in Haverford, Pa.

HAVERFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Main Line community is fighting against what they think would create a distraction and eyesore in their neighborhood.A meeting was held at the Haverford School in Haverford Thursday night.People expressed their concerns about the proposal for two highway-size billboards that would go up along Lancaster Avenue.A Haverford Township zoning ruling prevents their construction.But Catalyst Outdoor, the company that owns the two proposed billboards, has gone to court to overturn that ruling.A hearing is scheduled for later this month.