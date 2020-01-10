Billboard controversy in Haverford, Pa.

HAVERFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Main Line community is fighting against what they think would create a distraction and eyesore in their neighborhood.
A meeting was held at the Haverford School in Haverford Thursday night.
People expressed their concerns about the proposal for two highway-size billboards that would go up along Lancaster Avenue.
A Haverford Township zoning ruling prevents their construction.
But Catalyst Outdoor, the company that owns the two proposed billboards, has gone to court to overturn that ruling.
A hearing is scheduled for later this month.
