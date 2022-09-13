Haverford football game helps build positive relationships between police, teens

"I think it's important for police departments and communities to build relationships together," said Tommy Touhill, a lineman.

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was police vs. high schoolers in a new way to get the two groups to get know to each other: a football game.

The event is quickly becoming a tradition in Havertown.

First started by Sgt. Rob McCreight, this was the second year in a row the two groups hit the gridiron - and it's for more than just bragging rights.

"It's about being involved in the community and giving back. We have everyone from the rank and file trying to relive their glory days," McCreight said.

McCreight said the game is about building positive community relationships and a way for the police to interact with the youth of the town so they get to know each other.

"I think it's important for police departments and communities to build relationships together. They're just human beings out there and we get to know each other on and off the field," said high school lineman Tommy Touhill.

McCreight hopes to make this an annual tradition and says the police department will play the high school in basketball and softball, too.

The police department won for the second time with a score of 8-5.