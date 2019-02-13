HAVERFORD, Pa. (WPVI) --James McCauley appeared before a Delaware County judge on murder charges Wednesday night, after police say he shot a fellow Haverford High School Student Marquis Mays in the neck during a drug deal gone bad Tuesday.
17-year-old McCauley had nothing to say as he walked into his arraignment in white disposable coveralls. Officials said this was because he was shirtless and wearing boxer shorts when he was arrested.
His mother followed into the court shortly thereafter, covering her face.
When asked if she had anything to say, she replied: "It was self-defense. Bye."
An affidavit of probable cause said Mays and a friend had gone to meet up with McCauley and two of his friends to buy an ounce of marijuana for $150. The victim's friend told police that during the exchange a white male in the rear of McCauley's car became touchy with Mays and a fight ensued.
Police said as the victim was trying to exit the vehicle McCauley turned around from the driver's seat and fired a shot at Mays, striking him in the neck.
The affidavit says when a friend asked him what happened, McCauley said: "I (expletive) shot that guy."
Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola said the two knew each other.
"When you get down to it, you're talking about an ounce of marijuana and then shooting somebody over that is ridiculous," he said.
Police say they recovered a stolen Springfield 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun believed to be the gun used in the shooting.
The suspect's mother audibly gasped when the judge announced that McCauley was being charged with attempted criminal homicide.
McCauley's lawyer told the judge it was all in self-defense.
Following the arraignment, the lawyer read a written statement asking that people withhold judgment until his day in court.
"I can't make any more statements than that, I'm sorry," said Lawyer Christopher Koschier.
The suspect's parents had nothing to say as they left, but his grandparents did offer one statement.
"It's a tragedy," McCauley's grandfather said.
McCauley has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, attempted murder of the first degree and other related offenses.
He is being held at the George Hill Correctional Facility on $1 million cash bail.
