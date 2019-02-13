EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5135941" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man shot in head in Havertown. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on February 13, 2019.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5135748" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man shot in the head in Havertown as reported during Action News at 11 on February 12, 2019.

Police say a drug deal in Delaware County went bad leading to a high school student being shot in the face and a teenager taken into custody.Police say 18-year-old Marquis Mays, a Haverford High School student, was remains in the hospital in critical condition.The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. along Glen Gary Drive and Rose Tree Lane in Havertown.Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola says the victim arrived at that intersection with two other males for an apparent drug deal."At some point, there was an altercation with the people he was supposed to meet," Viola said.According to Viola, there were two people in another car. At some point during the altercation, Mays was shot in the face.All the suspects took off running.Action News has learned that a 17-year-old is in custody in connection with the shooting.Police believe the 18-year-old victim was shot over an ounce of marijuana."Which is tragic to have a shooting for an 18-year-old committed by a 17-year-old. And we are also told there were other juveniles in car also," Viola said.The crime has stunned police and residents. In fact, the chief says it's odd the shooting happening in the neighborhood."It doesn't happen. It's very, very odd that it happened in that neighborhood, a very residential neighborhood. We're concerned like everyone else would be," Viola said.So far, police have not released the names of any other individuals involved in the shooting, but promise to get to the bottom of the crime."The victim and the shooter are known to each other so it's not a random shooting by any stretch of the imagination. They met there for specific reason, to conduct illegal business of some sort," Viola said.Police believe the gun used was stolen.They are reviewing surveillance footage as they continue to investigate.Police say more arrests are likely. Action News is told one of the suspects has hired a lawyer and is expected to turn himself into authorities.-----