Narberth Borough to impose $15 fine for people who refuse to wear masks

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7224823" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A $15 fine could soon be in effect if you are seen without a mask in Narberth Borough's downtown business district, parks, and borough owned properties.

NARBERTH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Borough of Narberth has passed an ordinance to require people to wear masks in the business district and in parks.The ordinance will levy a $15 fine on people who are spotted in those areas without a mask. There are several exceptions, including health reasons and for children under 2-years-old.Some residents said it's a bold move for a small borough with about 4,300 residents.Charles Hutton, a resident of Narberth, said he wrote to every council member Tuesday night voicing his concerns about the fine."While I feel masks are necessary, I feel it's an undue burden on the residents and the police department to be enforcing it with fines like that," said Hutton.However, Narberth's mayor, Andrea Deutsch, said an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."I'd rather go a little bit overboard than under board and get people sick," said Deutsch.The borough council intends to meet again to iron out some gray areas where social distancing is already in place.Police officers are in charge of enforcing the ordinance.