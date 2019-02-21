2 HPV strains linked to cervical cancer drop

There's a major sign of success for the vaccine which prevents cervical cancer. The prime cause in most cases has dropped significantly.The vaccine for HPV, human papilloma virus, has been available since 2006.Now a new study says since that time, the incidence of infection from two strains of the virus linked to cervical cancer has gone down 21-percent.The two strains account for about 70-percent of cervical cancer cases worldwide and they're targeted in both HPV vaccines available.Over the past decade, doctors have seen a decrease in pre-cancerous lesions caused by HPV, but they didn't know which viruses were involved until now.And because more people are now protected, the number of HPV infections even in unvaccinated women has gone down.------