24-hour Art Museum stair climb to benefit local cancer patients

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Running up the Art Museum steps is a Philadelphia tradition. And tonight, it's also a way to raise money to help local people battling cancer.
Ever since the first Rocky movie, the steps leading up to The Philadelphia Art Museum have been a signal of hope and perseverance, making it the perfect place for PHL 24
It's a 24 hour stair climb with proceeds going to Legacy of Hope, a non-profit that helps local cancer patients struggling to pay bills.
"We help to pay their mortgage, their rent, their utilities and their groceries and we work with the social worker to find out what their needs are," said Gina Mancuso, who is on the board of Legacy of Hope and also co-owner of Core Fitness.
Participants can run in teams, run as little as ten minutes or much longer. Cindy Brown, also with Core Fitness, is challenging herself to run up and down the entire 24 hours, raising money to help others.
"You just wonder can it be done and then you want to try it once you think that thought," she said. "Once you're ill, physically you're so limited and your freedoms are taken away, so I want to represent people who want to be here and can't and also I want to support our city because we are so great at supporting each other."
Throughout the event, there will be special guests, including the Philadelphia Phanatic, live music and entertainment and about 15 hours in, a spectacular sunrise.
"In my opinion, there is nothing else like it in the city, but it's that very cusp from the night to the morning and you're like alright let me dig a little bit deeper and then all of a sudden the sun's up," said Brown.
Athletes are welcome to join or donate. You can show up at any time throughout the event to register and run. PHL 24 starts at 3pm Friday and goes until 3pm Saturday.
For more information about the charity, click Legacy of Hope.
