3rd Monday in January is 'Blue Monday'

The third Monday in January is known to some as 'Blue Monday.'It is not due to science, rather because of research where someone tried to calculate the gloomiest day of the year for a travel company's press release.This Monday was the winner.Past research has found people complain for an average of 34 minutes on Mondays. That's 12 minutes more than any other day.Psychologists recommend taking time on the Sunday before to prepare for the week, or making plans to look forward to on Monday, such as meeting a friend for lunch.------