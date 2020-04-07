49 people test positive for COVID-19 at Lehigh County senior care center; 3 have died

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three residents at a senior care facility in Lehigh County have died and nearly 50 people in total at the center have tested positive for COVID-19.Twenty-two staff members and 27 residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at Genesis Healthcare Lehigh Center in Lower Macungie Township. Three of the residents have died."Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of these residents during this difficult time, especially those of the two residents who passed away," said Dr. Richard Feifer, chief medical officer for Genesis Healthcare Inc.The center said it is continuing to follow the Pennsylvania Department of Health's direction in its effort to contain and minimize the virus's spread."We are working round the clock to keep our patients and residents healthy and as safe as possible," Feifer said. "We are doing everything in our power-and everything medical experts know as of at this time- to protect our patients, residents and employees."During a Tuesday briefing, Pennsylvania's Health Secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said her department is doing all it can to help long-term care facilities during this pandemic."In addition, we have contracted with a company called Capri and they will provide consultative services, virtual consultative services, to nursing homes to discuss infection control procedures and education," she said.Dr. Thomas Lawrence, director of geriatric medicine for Main Line Health - which is not affiliated with Genesis Healthcare - said nursing facilities are safe places."Right now, one of the safest places to be actually is on the hallways of a nursing facility where the staff is being screened coming in. The residents, for the most part, have not had travel exposure, they have not had contact exposure because the facilities have been closed to visitors," he said.