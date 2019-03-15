Health & Fitness

Alcohol-related liver deaths rise among millennials

Doctors: young don't learn limits till too late
Health experts urge anyone lifting a glass to St. Patrick this weekend - know your limits, especially if you're young.

That's because a new study shows alcohol-related deaths among millennials are rising.

People between the ages of 25 and 34 have the biggest increase in deaths due to cirrhosis, or scarring, of the liver.

"The death occurs in the younger people because they push the limit and they drink more at one setting," says Dr. Jamile Wakim-Fleming, a gastroenterologist with the Cleveland Clinic.

Alcohol damage to the liver is cumulative, but if you stop while you're young, it may reverse itself.

However, there is a point where damage to the liver and brain is irreversible.

Doctors say if you frequently have hangovers, that's your body's sign to stop.
