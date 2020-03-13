All K-12 schools in Pennsylvania shut down for 2 weeks amid coronavirus outbreak

The order affecting more than 1.7 million school children, in public and private schools, came as confirmed cases in the state leaped to 33 from 22, including the first patient under 18.
He said schools won't be penalized if they are unable to reach the 180 days of instruction required under state law.
Wolf said in a statement his administration would evaluate the decision at the end of the 10 days and decide whether to extend it.
It comes a day after Wolf ordered all schools, day cares and other facilities closed in hard-hit Montgomery County, a Philadelphia suburb of more than 800,000 people.
Meanwhile, a wave of school closings was already planned across Pennsylvania for next week.
Numerous schools were already closed in at least 10 counties Friday, although Montgomery County was the only one where all schools were closed following Wolf's Thursday order. He also discouraged large gatherings of people statewide and canceled prison visits.
The latest county totals are:
Bucks (2)
Delaware (5)
Monroe (3, including a pediatric case)
Montgomery (17)
Northampton (1)
Philadelphia (3)
Pike (1)
Wayne (1)
Officials also announced a pediatric case in Monroe County.
