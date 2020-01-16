Health & Fitness

Hopkinson Elementary School to stay open about asbestos discovery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another Philadelphia school is dealing with asbestos concerns.

The school district sent a letter to parents with students at Hopkinson Elementary School in the Juniata section of the city.

Officials say the hazard was discovered in an unoccupied room.

"The Office of Environmental Management & Services discovered an imminent hazard in Room S1. The major area of concern identified in Room S1 involved damage to asbestos-containing pipe fitting," a portion of the letter read.

Work to remove asbestos from pipe insulation should be complete by Friday.

The school will remain open while that work is done.
