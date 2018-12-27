HEALTH & FITNESS

Art of aging: App engages your mind while you walk

EMBED </>More Videos

Art of aging: App engages your mind while you walk. Watch the report from Tamala Edwards on Action News at 12 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2018.

art of aging, walking app, walkmymind, walk my mind, global fit, globalfit,
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If you're making a New Year's resolution to exercise your body more or challenge your mind, a Center City entrepreneur has created an app that can help you do both simultaneously.

Diana Liberto is what you would call a later-in-life entrepreneur. She is now the CEO of a startup called WalkMyMind.

"It's a walking app, but it's also combined with a listening and learning," Liberto said.

As the free app tracks your steps, minutes and miles, it engages your mind, with podcasts, what she calls "walkcasts," on a hodgepodge of topics from wine and food connoisseurs, money experts, book authors and thinkers.

Liberto came up with the idea while struggling with a quick succession of family tragedies.

"I was working, but then I'd come home and sit on the couch and I didn't move at all," Liberto said.

She finally paid a personal trainer to take her for a walk and found it so healing she wanted to create a platform that would encourage others to get up and move.

"You can't sit. If you sit you're going to atrophy - especially if you're older. You have to keep moving. You have to," Liberto said.

She started WalkMyMind in 2015 while still working as in-house counsel for Walmart. But this year, she took her business venture full time.

And she sold a stake in the company to the Philadelphia based health and wellness company Global Fit, connecting the app to employers and insurance companies.

"When we engage the physical aspects of their well-being and their mind, we're seeing higher levels of productivity, engagement and enthusiasm for their workplace," said President and CEO of GlobalFit Tony Frick.

For Liberto, a New Jersey farmer's daughter who went from cocktail waitress to successful lawyer, the app is writing her next chapter in life

"I like a challenge," she said.

In the future she hopes to organize group walks with live speakers, and maybe even book group walks.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthart of agingtechnologyCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Hospitals to list service costs online January 1st
Patients at N.J. surgery center possibly exposed to HIV, hepatitis
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
For many, family is most stressful part of holidays
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Armed suspects rob Dollar General on Christmas Eve
Fire damages 3 houses in Ocean City, New Jersey
3 critically injured after North Philadelphia shooting
Superintendent: Ref in hair controversy won't officiate in district again
$32K donation reopens Independence Hall, Liberty Bell for weekend
3 charged in shooting at Ohio gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
Former Walmart Santa charged after bodies of his own children found at home
SWAT negotiator ends standoff by singing a Christmas carol
Show More
Marine, brothers among 4 dead in N.J. crash with oil tanker
Mom catches son cheating on math homework using Alexa
Deaths of 2 children raise doubts about US border agency
Victim: Man in truck pointed gun in Tioga-Nicetown
Customer upset over cigarette prices brings rifle into shop
More News