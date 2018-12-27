If you're making a New Year's resolution to exercise your body more or challenge your mind, a Center City entrepreneur has created an app that can help you do both simultaneously.Diana Liberto is what you would call a later-in-life entrepreneur. She is now the CEO of a startup called WalkMyMind."It's a walking app, but it's also combined with a listening and learning," Liberto said.As the free app tracks your steps, minutes and miles, it engages your mind, with podcasts, what she calls "walkcasts," on a hodgepodge of topics from wine and food connoisseurs, money experts, book authors and thinkers.Liberto came up with the idea while struggling with a quick succession of family tragedies."I was working, but then I'd come home and sit on the couch and I didn't move at all," Liberto said.She finally paid a personal trainer to take her for a walk and found it so healing she wanted to create a platform that would encourage others to get up and move."You can't sit. If you sit you're going to atrophy - especially if you're older. You have to keep moving. You have to," Liberto said.She started WalkMyMind in 2015 while still working as in-house counsel for Walmart. But this year, she took her business venture full time.And she sold a stake in the company to the Philadelphia based health and wellness company Global Fit, connecting the app to employers and insurance companies."When we engage the physical aspects of their well-being and their mind, we're seeing higher levels of productivity, engagement and enthusiasm for their workplace," said President and CEO of GlobalFit Tony Frick.For Liberto, a New Jersey farmer's daughter who went from cocktail waitress to successful lawyer, the app is writing her next chapter in life"I like a challenge," she said.In the future she hopes to organize group walks with live speakers, and maybe even book group walks.-----