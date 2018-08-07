HEALTH & FITNESS

Are sports drinks a healthy choice for teens?

EMBED </>More Videos

Young athletes don't need sports drinks: Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5pm on August 7, 2018.

School sports practices are underway, and a lot of those young athletes rely on sports drinks for hydration.

Families often think the drinks are a healthy alternative to soda, but dietitians say most have about the same amount of sugar as soda.

And contrary to what parents think, kids don't need the extra carbohydrates and electrolytes.

"Although it might have some added vitamins and minerals that some other products don't have, it's still basically liquid sugar, and children, especially those who are sedentary, do not need additional sugar-sweetened beverages," said Diane Schnee, R.D..

Most kids just need extra water and for extra carbs after intense exercise, they'll do fine with fresh or dried fruit.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthchecksportsenergy drinkdrinkingdrinking water
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Lower body burner challenge - Today's Fitness Tip
Your back-to-school medical checklist for kids and student athletes
After 227lb weight loss, 23-year-old tries to inspire others
Single-use plastics to be banned in Atlantic Co. parks
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Stolen vehicle and baby located in West Philadelphia
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
Family speaks out after girl killed in Manayunk murder-suicide
Commissioner: Deadly police-involved shooting a tragedy
Police investigate several burglaries in Lower Merion
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins meets with Rev. Jesse Jackson
Body found in Feltonville identified as missing NY woman
Musikfest back in business after weekend flooding
Show More
Woman helps man short on cash at Wawa, finds out he's Keith Urban
Children safe, man in custody after Kensington standoff
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory In Effect Through Wednesday
2 young children struck by train, 1 fatally, in Indiana
Amazon looking to fill 200+ work-from-home positions
More News