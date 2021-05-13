Today's Tip

Arm lifts, pulses, squeezes - Today's Tip

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Arm lifts, pulses, squeezes - Today's Tip

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tone up the back of those arms with Shoshana!

WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:



Leg lifts with weights - Today's Tip

Alternating leg taps - Today's Tip

Squat, lift & rotate - Today's Tip

Tricep kickbacks - Today's Tip

Lunge & bicep curl - Today's Tip

Fly & row - Today's Tip

Lunge with lateral arm lift - Today's Tip

Pulsing squats with press outs - Today's Tip

Side leg lifts, taps, press - Today's Tip
Tricep dips with leg extension - Today's Tip

Plank hover tap - Today's Tip

Press with a leg lift - Today's Tip

Shoulder press bicycle combo - Today's Tip

Leg lifts & pulses - Today's Tip

Bicep curl & press - Today's Tip

The Skier- Today's Tip

Today's Tip: Get those arms burning
Squat & lift - Today's Tip

Deep lunge & kick - Today's Tip

Shoshana's favorite move - Today's Tip

Twist and crunch - Today's Tip

Bicep curl & oblique reach - Today's Tip

Fly and press - Today's Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc fitness tiptoday's tipfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TODAY'S TIP
Leg lifts with weights - Today's Tip
Alternating leg taps - Today's Tip
Squat, lift & rotate - Today's Tip
Tricep kickbacks - Today's Tip
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gunman fires on group holding vigil, killing 20-year-old
'Lack of empathy' in Black doctor's care before COVID death: Report
Couple retires from hospital together after decades of service
Fox Chase mom surprises family with doctorate degree
2 women injured in Delco fire, flames spread to neighboring homes
AAA urges people not to 'panic buy' gasoline
Delaware Valley starts vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds
Show More
Montgomery County mask guidance changes on Friday
Caleb Kennedy leaves 'American Idol' after controversial video surfaces
Biden signs order to beef up federal cyber defenses
Philadelphia Eagles announce 2021 schedule
NJ woman with dementia still missing 2 years later
More TOP STORIES News