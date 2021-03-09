Today's Tip

Today's Tip: Get those arms burning

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Your arms and shoulders are going to be on fire after this workout from Shoshana.

WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:



Squat & lift - Today's Tip

Deep lunge & kick - Today's Tip

Shoshana's favorite move - Today's Tip

Twist and crunch - Today's Tip

Bicep curl & oblique reach - Today's Tip

Fly and press - Today's Tip

Crossed-ankle forearm plank - Today's Tip

Squat and donkey kick - Today's Tip

Leg lifts and crunches - Today's Tip

Heel up leg lifts - Today's Tip

Crunches & leg lifts - Today's Tip
Leg lift, pulses, and crunch - Today's Tip

One-legged sliders - Today's Tip

L-shaped leg rotations - Today's Tip

Elevated plank with leg cross - Today's Tip

Lift & lower - Today's Tip

Quick stand and sit - Today's Tip
Leg lifts & pulse - Today's Tip

Plie squats with crunch - Today's Tip

Plank-to-pike - Today's Tip

Tricep press with lunge - Today's Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc fitness tiptoday's tipfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TODAY'S TIP
Oblique Plank Move - Today's Tip
Squat & lift - Today's Tip
Deep lunge & kick - Today's Tip
Shoshana's favorite move - Today's Tip
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly suburbs clash with Pa. Health Department over vaccine allotment
When will those $1,400 stimulus checks be sent out?
Man injured in South Philadelphia house fire
AccuWeather: Mild Trend Starts Today
Bensalem police to announce new information in unsolved murder case
FBI arrests 2 Capitol rioters, including NJ man who served as Stone's bodyguard
Philly schools superintendent discusses summer learning
Show More
University will pay students to avoid traveling for spring break
Montco community asks for cards for WWII pilot turning 100 years old
Man accused of committing more than 1,000 car break-ins
Barber aims to change lives one cut at a time
Bartos declares candidacy for US Senate in Pa.
More TOP STORIES News