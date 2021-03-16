Today's Tip

Bicep curl & press - Today's Tip

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Work your biceps and shoulders in this latest exercise by Shoshana!

WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:



The Skier- Today's Tip

Today's Tip: Get those arms burning

Squat & lift - Today's Tip

Deep lunge & kick - Today's Tip

Shoshana's favorite move - Today's Tip

Twist and crunch - Today's Tip

Bicep curl & oblique reach - Today's Tip

Fly and press - Today's Tip

Crossed-ankle forearm plank - Today's Tip

Squat and donkey kick - Today's Tip

Leg lifts and crunches - Today's Tip

Heel up leg lifts - Today's Tip

Crunches & leg lifts - Today's Tip

Leg lift, pulses, and crunch - Today's Tip

One-legged sliders - Today's Tip

L-shaped leg rotations - Today's Tip

Elevated plank with leg cross - Today's Tip

Lift & lower - Today's Tip

Quick stand and sit - Today's Tip

Leg lifts & pulse - Today's Tip

Plie squats with crunch - Today's Tip

Plank-to-pike - Today's Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc fitness tiptoday's tipfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TODAY'S TIP
The Skier- Today's Tip
Today's Tip: Get those arms burning
Oblique Plank Move - Today's Tip
Squat & lift - Today's Tip
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man drives bullet-riddled car to police after road rage shooting
Moderna to test vaccine on young children, babies
'Bachelor' Matt's finale outcome, plus meet your new 'Bachelorettes!'
President Biden to visit Chester small business Tuesday
South Philadelphia shooting, crash under investigation
3 dead, including child, after plane crashes into car in Fla.
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Show More
Ban on large outdoor events to be lifted in Philly
Castaway Cove to demolish arcade damaged in boardwalk fire
Former Marine saves neighbor from burning home in Montco
NJ blogger, social worker helping other moms
Pa. restaurants, bars to see some pandemic limits lifted in April
More TOP STORIES News